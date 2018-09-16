Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Throws two touchdowns in ugly win

Tannehill completed 17 of 23 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns while adding 44 yards on eight carries and losing one of two fumbles in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.

Tannehill guided his team to a 20-0 halftime lead with touchdown passes of 29 yards to Albert Wilson and 19 yards to A.J. Derby. He lost a fumble deep in his own territory after New York cut it to 20-6 in the third quarter, but Jets quarterback Sam Darnold promptly gave the ball right back with an interception in the end zone. The former college wide receiver put the game away with his legs, rushing for first downs with carries of 14 and eight yards as Miami ran out the clock on the final drive.