Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Throws two touchdowns in ugly win
Tannehill completed 17 of 23 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns while adding 44 yards on eight carries and losing one of two fumbles in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.
Tannehill guided his team to a 20-0 halftime lead with touchdown passes of 29 yards to Albert Wilson and 19 yards to A.J. Derby. He lost a fumble deep in his own territory after New York cut it to 20-6 in the third quarter, but Jets quarterback Sam Darnold promptly gave the ball right back with an interception in the end zone. The former college wide receiver put the game away with his legs, rushing for first downs with carries of 14 and eight yards as Miami ran out the clock on the final drive.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Connects with Stills for two scores•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Works without knee brace•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Preparing for Baltimore•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Plays one drive, looks sharp•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Playing in preseason Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Practices with knee brace•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.