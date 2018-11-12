Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Throws without pain
Tannehill (shoulder) threw without pain Sunday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. "That was the start of their throwing progression after so many off," coach Adam Gase said Monday. "It seemed like it went well. It's not like he's out there throwing 60-yard throws. They have a progression of how they want to do it. They said it was a good first step and he felt good. So that's a positive."
Sunday's session included an unknown number of throws, after which Tannehill didn't feel any discomfort. To date, he's missed five consecutive games with a right shoulder injury related to the capsule that surrounds the joint and rotator cuff tendons. The Dolphins are entering their bye week, so his next chance to return to action is Nov. 25 at Indianapolis. If Tannehill doesn't make the requisite progress, though, Brock Osweiler will continue to direct the offense.
