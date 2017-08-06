Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Trending toward surgery

Miami's decision to sign Jay Cutler suggests Tannehill (knee) likely will have season-ending surgery, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

At last check, Tannehill was still gathering information while trying to decide between season-ending surgery and taking another shot at rehabbing his partially torn ACL without any procedure. The latter approach likely would still require an absence of six-to-eight weeks, which would rule him out for at least the first couple games of the season. At a reported $10 million for one year, Cutler would be an oddly expensive insurance policy if the Dolphins were actually expecting Tannehill to play this season.

