Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Trending toward surgery
Miami's decision to sign Jay Cutler suggests Tannehill (knee) likely will have season-ending surgery, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
At last check, Tannehill was still gathering information while trying to decide between season-ending surgery and taking another shot at rehabbing his partially torn ACL without any procedure. The latter approach likely would still require an absence of six-to-eight weeks, which would rule him out for at least the first couple games of the season. At a reported $10 million for one year, Cutler would be an oddly expensive insurance policy if the Dolphins were actually expecting Tannehill to play this season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Considering options for knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: May require season-ending knee surgery•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Conflicting reports on knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Report; no structural damage in knee•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: MRI on tap•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Concerns teammates with leg injury•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...