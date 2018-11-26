Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Two TD passes in return
Tannehill completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 204 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Colts. He also carried three times for 14 yards in the 27-24 loss.
Tannehill made his first start since Week 5 after recovering from a shoulder injury. He averaged a respectable 8.2 yards per attempt, but the team limited his exposure by using a balanced approach in this one. Tannehill threw long touchdown passes to Kenyan Drake Leonte Carroo, which accounted for over half his yardage on the day, and he managed to avoid turnovers in the narrow loss. All in all, it was a solid return for Tannehill, who will face a tough Bills defense next Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Cleared to return to action•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: No limitations, according to coach•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Still listed as limited participant•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Limited practice participant•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Confirmed as Week 12 starter•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Looks normal at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....