Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Two TD passes in return

Tannehill completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 204 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Colts. He also carried three times for 14 yards in the 27-24 loss.

Tannehill made his first start since Week 5 after recovering from a shoulder injury. He averaged a respectable 8.2 yards per attempt, but the team limited his exposure by using a balanced approach in this one. Tannehill threw long touchdown passes to Kenyan Drake Leonte Carroo, which accounted for over half his yardage on the day, and he managed to avoid turnovers in the narrow loss. All in all, it was a solid return for Tannehill, who will face a tough Bills defense next Sunday.