Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Uncertain beyond Week 11 bye
Tannehill (shoulder) is scheduled to begin throwing a football next week with the hope of playing Nov. 25 against Indianapolis, but Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald believes the plan is optimistic.
Tannehill has already been ruled out for a fifth straight game this upcoming Sunday in Green Bay, with coach Adam Gase admitting Wednesday that it isn't even clear if the quarterback has made meaningful progress in his recovery from a shoulder capsule injury. Gase's admission hints at additional missed time beyond Sunday, though a Week 11 bye at least gives Tannehill some chance to avoid that scenario. Tannehill did sound a bit more positive than his coach, saying he's confident the shoulder is improving with time. Whatever the case, Brock Osweiler will start Sunday's game at Lambeau Field.
