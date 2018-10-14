Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Week 7 status unclear
Coach Adam Gase relayed after Sunday's overtime win over the Bears that he didn't know if Tannehill's shoulder issue is long term or day-to-day, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Tannehill's Week 7 status is thus cloudy until further details regarding his injury are available. Brock Osweiler will handle the Dolphins' first-string QB reps until Tannehill is deemed healthy.
