Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Week 7 status unclear

Coach Adam Gase relayed after Sunday's overtime win over the Bears that he didn't know if Tannehill's shoulder issue is long term or day-to-day, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Tannehill's Week 7 status is thus cloudy until further details regarding his injury are available. Brock Osweiler will handle the Dolphins' first-string QB reps until Tannehill is deemed healthy.