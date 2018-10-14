Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Won't play in Week 6

Tannehill (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Bears, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

That went downhill fast. Tannehill popped up on the injury report Friday with his shoulder issue, and reports early Sunday morning increasingly pointed to him trending toward the doubtful side of questionable. The inactives report how officially confirms his absence, with Brock Osweiler set to take the reins of the offense against an aggressive Bears defense. Osweiler's spotty body of work over his NFL career doesn't do much to inspire confidence in the prospects of the Dolphins' skill players, a group that includes a returning DeVante Parker (quadriceps).

More News
Our Latest Stories