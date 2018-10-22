Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Won't start Thursday

Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill (shoulder) won't start Thursday's game against the Texans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Tannehill was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice report estimate, but it isn't a good sign to see him ruled out this early in the week. Brock Osweiler will get at least one more start while the Dolphins' starting quarterback recovers from an AC joint sprain. It's unclear if Tannehill has a decent chance to return for Week 9 against the Jets, but Gase does at least expect the quarterback to resume some form of throwing this week, per Wolfe.

