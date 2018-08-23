Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Works without knee brace
Tannehill was not sporting a knee brace at practice Friday, "perhaps for first time all camp," Chris Perkins of The Athletic Miami notes.
Lingering knee woes derailed Tannehill's 2017 season, but the QB appears to be approaching Week 1 in good health. It remains to be seen if shedding the brace is a temporary thing, but in any case, Tannehill is gearing up for what should be his final action of the preseason, this Saturday against the Ravens
