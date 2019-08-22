Dolphins' Saeed Blacknall: Lands on injured reserve
Blacknall (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Blacknall was waived/injured by the Dolphins with the unspecified injury, but he moves to IR after clearing waivers. The 23-year-old will be out for the season unless he agrees to an injury settlement.
