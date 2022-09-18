Ahmed (heel) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With Myles Gaskin inactive Sunday, Ahmed is in uniform, however he figures to work behind Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, a context that gives Ahmed limited Week 2 fantasy upside.
