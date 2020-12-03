Ahmed (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Meanwhile, fellow running back DeAndre Washington (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, with added clarity on the duo's Week 13 status set to arrive upon the release of Friday's injury report. Another moving part in Miami's backfield is that the team could elect to activate Myles Gaskin (knee) from injured reserve in advance of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
More News
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Manages limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Won't play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Another missed practice•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Begins week with missed practice•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Held in check on ground Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Returns to Sunday's game•