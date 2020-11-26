Ahmed (shoulder) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Back-to-back absences put Ahmed's status for Sunday's game against the Jets in question. What he's able to do Friday will thus be telling with regard to his Week 12 status. Another thing to keep an eye on with regard to Miami's backfield is whether the team elects to activate Myles Gaskin (knee) from IR in advance of this weekend's action.

