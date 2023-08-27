Ahmed (head) is not in concussion protocol and is considered day-to-day, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Ahmed left toward the end of the second quarter in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars after hauling in a five-yard pass from Skylar Thompson. He led the team with 43 yards on four carries and finished the preseason with 185 total yards in three games. Ahmed has been competing against Myles Gaskin and 2023 third-round pick De'Von Achane for a backfield depth spot behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.