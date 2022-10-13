Ahmed (back) was listed as a full participant on the Dolphins' injury report Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ahmed was ruled inactive for Miami's Week 5 loss to the Jets after being limited with a back injury in practice Thursday and Friday. However, the 23-year-old running back appears to be healthy given his ability to return in full for the first practice of Week 6. Ahmed has been exclusively used on special teams over two games played this season, though he could see his first offensive snaps if running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is sidelined for Sunday's game against the Vikings.