Ahmed (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Ahmed is back, but it remains to be seen how heavily he'll be used in his return, even with Myles Gaskin (illness) still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Also on hand are DeAndre Washington, Matt Breida and Patrick Laird, which could lead to a committee/hot hand backfield approach in Week 15.
