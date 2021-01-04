Ahmed had six carries for 29 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's blowout 56-26 loss to the Bills.

Ahmed split Miami's backfield work fairly evenly with Myles Gaskin during the Week 17 loss, and both backs managed to score despite each being held under 30 rushing yards. Through six appearances with the Dolphins in 2020, the undrafted rookie compiled 319 yards and three touchdowns on 75 carries (4.3 YPC). He also secured 11 of 14 targets for 61 yards. Ahmed remains under contract with Miami through 2021, so barring any offseason pickups he could begin next season as the No. 2 option behind Gaskin.