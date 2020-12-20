ESPN's Cameron Wolfe indicates that Ahmed (shoulder), who is back after after missing three games with a shoulder injury, is in line to lead Miami's backfield Sunday against the Patriots.

He re-enters the mix with Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the Dolphins' pass-catching corps without key cogs DeVante Parker (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring). In that context, the Dolphins will need all they can get from Ahmed, Matt Breida and DeAndre Washington, while Patrick Laird is on hand in a reserve role.