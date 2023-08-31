Ahmed is considered day-to-day with a neck injury, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Ahmed was removed from Saturday's preseason finale against Jacksonville and didn't return despite clearing concussion protocol. It turns out he has a neck injury, though apparently not a serious one. With De'Von Achane (shoulder) also banged up and Jeff Wilson (undisclosed) on injured reserve for at least the first four games, Miami's healthy RBs are projected starter Raheem Mostert and undrafted rookie Chris Brooks. If Ahmed moves past the neck injury quickly he could get some touches Week 1 at the Chargers.