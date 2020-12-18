The Dolphins list Ahmed (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

After the shoulder injury sidelined him for the past three games, Ahmed turned in a trio of limited practices this week en route to receiving the questionable designation. Prior to getting hurt, Ahmed had been working as Miami's lead back, but his role for Week 15 is unsettled for now, given his uncertain status for the contest in addition to the fact that he's been sidelined for much of the past month. Myles Gaskin (illness) isn't on track to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, so the Dolphins would be forced to rely on the trio of DeAndre Washington, Matt Breida and Patrick Laird if Ahmed is forced to miss a fourth straight game.