Coach Brian Flores said Friday that Ahmed (shoulder) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Ahmed looks on track to miss his second straight game due to a lingering shoulder injury, though he hasn't yet been ruled out. With DeAndre Washington (hamstring) also doubtful and Matt Breida (illness) dealing with an ailment, Patrick Laird and Lynn Bowden are currently the Dolphins' only healthy running backs. However, Myles Gaskin (knee) could come off IR in time for Sunday's contest against the Bengals.