Ahmed (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Broncos, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ahmed was forced to leave last Sunday night's game against the Patriots early with the injury. With Jeff Wilson (abdomen) still on injured reserve, it looks like exciting rookie De'Von Achane will have a chance to carve out a change-of-pace role behind locked-in lead back Raheem Mostert.