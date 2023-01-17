Ahmed handled five carries for three yards during the Dolphins' 34-31 wild-card playoff loss to the Bills. He also secured three of five targets for 45 yards.

Ahmed saw slightly increased utilization during Miami's playoff loss with Raheem Mostert (thumb) unable to go. Through 12 regular-season appearances in 2022, Ahmed handled a total of 12 carries for 64 yards and one touchdown, while securing his only target for eight yards. The 24-year-old is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.