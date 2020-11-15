Ahmed may have a chance to function as the lead back in Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Chargers with Jordan Howard (coach's decision), Matt Breida (hamstring) and Lynn Bowden (coach's decision) all inactive for the contest, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The undrafted Washington product showed some explosiveness in Week 9 while gaining 38 yards on just seven rushes, and he'll now have a chance to potentially helm the Dolphins backfield against a Chargers defense allowing 118.2 rushing yards per contest. The game action Ahmed saw last week was his first as a pro, but it's worth noting he averaged 5.4 yards per carry on his way to 1,020 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns during his final college season in 2019. Ahmed will be joined in the Miami backfield by recent acquisition DeAndre Washington and athletic fullback Patrick Laird, neither which may present a legitimate threat to carries.