Ahmed had four carries for 30 yards during Miami's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles.

Ahmed is fighting for a roster spot in a crowded Miami backfield, one which saw Chase Edmonds receive the starter treatment and sit out Saturday's preseason win. Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel are likely also above Ahmed on the depth chart, which leaves him competing with Myles Gaskin and Gerrid Doaks for limited reserve spots.