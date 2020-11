Ahmed carried the ball 12 times for 43 yards and caught five of six targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

The Dolphins' offense struggled to move the ball in general, but Ahmed was at least the clear No. 1 back despite briefly leaving the game with a shoulder injury, as Matt Breida only received two touches and Patrick Laird one. Ahmed should see similar volume in Week 12 against a Jets defense that's been far more vulnerable through the air than on the ground this season.