Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Hurts shoulder Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Ahmed left Sunday's game against the Broncos in the first quarter with a shoulder injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Ahmed logged five carries for 18 yards. Next up for the team's backfield work while he's sidelined is Matt Breida.
