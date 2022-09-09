Ahmed (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Patriots, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

With Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin also in Miami's backfield mix, Ahmed doesn't have a clear path to steady volume out of the gate this season. With that in mind, his Week 1 status is of more import to his team's early-season RB depth than it is for fantasy managers.