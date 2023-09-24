Ahmed (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
With Ahmed (who approached the game listed as doubtful) inactive, rookie De'Von Achane will have a chance to handle increased change-of-pace duties in Week 3 behind lead back Raheem Mostert, with Chris Brooks in reserve. Ahmed will thus target a potential return to action next weekend against the Bills.
More News
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Doubtful to face Denver•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Missing first two Week 3 practices•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Injury severity downplayed•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Managing groin issue•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Plays second fiddle in Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Should be clear top backup Week 1•