Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Ahmed's groin injury is "not [an] overly long situation," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

McDaniel also ruled out a groin tear. It looks as though Ahmed has a chance of being back on the field for Week 3's matchup against the Broncos, though his availability will ultimately depend on how much work he's able to get done on the practice field. Prior to leaving Sunday's win over the Patriots in the second quarter Ahmed was putting together a relatively productive showing behind Raheem Mostert.