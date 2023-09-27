Ahmed (groin) was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ahmed's limited participation was expected after coach Josh McDaniels said earlier Wednesday that the team would put the running back through some drills. While Ahmed is progressing in his recovery from a groin injury that kept him sidelined in Week 3, the Dolphins have little reason to rush him back for Sunday's game against the Bills after Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane combined for eight touchdowns in Ahmed's absence.