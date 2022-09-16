Ahmed (heel) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Ahmed didn't practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday and Friday. Even if Ahmed is available, it's unlikely he'll garner a major offensive role behind Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin.
