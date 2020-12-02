Ahmed (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Ahmed wasn't able to practice leading up to last weekend's win over the Jets, so it's encouraging to see him back on the field in some capacity. The Dolphins could also activate Myles Gaskin (knee) ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, so this backfield may not have much clarity until later in the week. Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports that coach Brian Flores was non-committal about Ahmed's chances of returning Week 13.
