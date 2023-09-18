Ahmed is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a groin injury.
Ahmed put together a relatively productive first half prior to exiting with his injury in the second quarter, as he rushed three times for 13 yards while securing all three of his targets for 28 yards. It's unclear whether he'll be available during the second half, but De'Von Achane could see increased playing time if Ahmed can't return.
