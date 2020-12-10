Ahmed (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Ahmed appears to be trending toward sitting out a third straight game due to his lingering shoulder injury. With Myles Gaskin (knee) only practicing in a limited capacity, another absence by Ahmed would be a notable blow to the Dolphins' backfield depth. He'll have one more chance to take the practice field prior to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

