Ahmed (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Ahmed will be forced to miss his third straight game due to a lingering shoulder injury. DeAndre Washington (hamstring) could thus be primed to serve as the No. 2 option behind Myles Gaskin (knee), assuming that both backs gain clearance to face the Chiefs. The Dolphins also have Patrick Laird and Lynn Bowden around as depth options.