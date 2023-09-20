Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Ahmed (groin) won't practice Wednesday or Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McDaniel didn't rule Ahmed out for Sunday's game against Denver but also didn't exactly sound optimistic about Ahmed's chances of suiting up this weekend while noting that rookie running back De'Von Achane is ready for a role in the offense. Ahmed exited early during the Week 2 win over New England in which starting back Raheem Mostert rumbled for 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Ahmed's groin injury could open the door for Achane to settle in as the No. 2 option on a more permanent basis, albeit with the potential complicating factor of Jeff Wilson (abdomen) coming off injured reserve at some point after Week 4. None of Ahmed, Achane or Wilson holds much fantasy value with Mostert healthy, but history suggests the 31-year-old won't last an entire season taking double-digit carries each week.