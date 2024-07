The Dolphins placed Ahmed (foot) on the active/non-football injury list Thursday.

Ahmed, who re-signed with Miami on a one-year contract early this offseason, will begin training camp on the NFI list. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Ahmed's placement on the NFI list is due to a minor medical issue, one unrelated to the season-ending foot injury he sustained last November. He can be activated at any time during training camp or the preseason, once cleared to practice.