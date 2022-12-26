Ahmed did not handle an offensive snap during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers.

Ahmed wasn't utilized in a complementary offensive role with both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson healthy and active. He was instead limited to special teams, where he handled 38 percent of snaps. Though competent if called upon, Ahmed doesn't have a clear path to fantasy relevance heading into a Week 17 divisional matchup against the Patriots.