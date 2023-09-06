Ahmed (back) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Ahmed missed about a week of practice with a neck/back injury suffered in the final preseason game. He could be anywhere between second and fourth on the depth chart for Sunday's opener against the Chargers, as there's no clear order behind starter Raheem Mostert with Jeff Wilson (abdomen) on injured reserve. Ahmed can at least be considered a slight favorite for the No. 2 role, considering that's where he's listed on the online depth chart after repping ahead of Achane and Chris Brooks for most of camp/preseason.