Ahmed did not handle a carry during Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Bills.

Ahmed, in his return from a groin injury that forced him to sit out Week 3, played just one offensive snap during Sunday's divisional loss and did not record a touch. Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane appear to have established themselves as the clear top options in Miami's backfield, so Ahmed will remain off the fantasy radar heading into the Dolphins' matchup against the Giants in Week 5.