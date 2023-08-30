Ahmed (head) isn't practicing Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Ahmed was removed in the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars and never re-entered despite reports saying he'd cleared concussion protocol. It's possible he ended up in the protocol later, but either way it didn't keep him off Miami's initial 53-man roster. Ahmed is joined by in the backfield by two healthy players --Raheem Mostert and undrafted rookie Chris Brooks -- and two other guys recovering from injuries (Devon Achane - shoulder, Jeff Wilson - undisclosed). Achane practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, while Wilson didn't participate.