Ahmed (groin) won't practice Wednesday or Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Coach Mike McDaniel didn't rule Ahmed out for Sunday's game against Denver but also didn't exactly sound optimistic, going on to discuss how rookie RB De'Von Achane is ready for a role in the offense. Ahmed was an early departure from the Week 2 win over New England in which starting back Raheem Mostert rumbled for 121 rushing yards and two TDs. This groin injury could open the door for Achane to surpass Ahmed on a more permanent basis, albeit with the potential complicating factor of Jeff Wilson (abdomen) coming off injured reserve at some point after Week 4. None of the bunch holds much fantasy value with Mostert healthy, but history suggests the 31-year-old won't last an entire season taking double-digit carries each week.