Ahmed (shoulder) wasn't spotted during Friday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Ahmed appears to be a non-participant for the third straight practice and is likely to be sidelined for the third consecutive game due to the shoulder injury. Myles Gaskin (knee) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are also banged up but have been able to practice with limitations, putting the pair on track to lead the backfield Sunday against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Misses another practice•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Not suiting up Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Doubtful to face Bengals•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Not spotted at practice•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Another limited practice•