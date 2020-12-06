Ahmed (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Ahmed will be one three Dolphins running backs sidelined for Week 13 with DeAndre Washington (hamstring) also inactive and with Matt Brieda (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fortunately for Miami, it will get some reinforcement at the position in the form of Myles Gaskin (knee), who was activated from injured reserve after practicing for the second week in a row. Considering Gaskin had handled a three-down role for Miami prior to suffering his injury Week 8, he'll likely operate as the team's top option moving forward, leaving fewer opportunities available for Ahmed once he overcomes his own health concern.