Ahmed had six carries for two yards during Saturday's 26-25 win over the Raiders. He also hauled in his only target for one yard.

Ahmed reverted to a depth role in Miami's backfield due to the return of Myles Gaskin from the COVID-19 list. Just a week removed from dropping 122 rushing yards on the Patriots, Ahmed was inefficient on his seven offensive touches, while Gaskin racked up 169 scrimmage yards and two scores on his 14 carries and five targets.