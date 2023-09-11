Ahmed took three carries for 11 yards during Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers. He failed to secure any of his three targets.

Ahmed worked as the clear top backup to Raheem Mostert in Miami's regular-season opener as rookie De'Von Achane was inactive, but he ultimately saw little work. Miami rarely leaned on its backfield due to the contest's game script, which saw Tua Tagovailoa focus on Tyreek Hill and the receiving game while mostly playing catch-up -- the Dolphins didn't play a single offensive snap with a lead. only moving ahead on the final play. Week 2's divisional matchup against the Patriots could allow the team to deploy a more balanced offensive plan, though Achane could also be involved by that point.