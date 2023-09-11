Ahmed took three carries for 11 yards during Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers. He failed to secure any of his three targets.

Ahmed worked as the clear top backup to Raheem Mostert in Miami's regular-season opener, with De'Von Achane inactive, but he ultimately saw little work. The Dolphins rarely leaned on the running game due to the contest's gamescript, which saw Tua Tagovailoa focus in on Tyreek Hill and the receiving game while playing catch-up. Miami didn't play a single offensive snap with a scoring lead. Week 2's divisional matchup against the Patriots could allow the team to deploy a more balanced offensive plan, though Achane could be involved by that point.