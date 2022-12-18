Ahmed rushed six times for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

Ahmed saw an elevated role with Jeff Wilson (hip) sidelined, and he ultimately logged one more carry than he had all season. Ahmed made good use of the rare opportunity, scoring on a 11-yard run late in the first half to bring the Dolphins to within a point. Despite the encouraging results Saturday, it's difficult to envision Ahmed getting more than just a handful of snaps if Wilson is back for the Week 16 Christmas Day home clash against the Packers, although his performance could ensure he and not Myles Gaskin garners active status for that contest as the No. 3 running back.