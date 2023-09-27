Ahmed (groin) is "progressing," per coach Mike McDaniel, Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reports.

The team intends to put Ahmed through some drills, but Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether the running back is a full or limited participant. In Ahmed's absence against the Broncos last week, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane produced four scrimmage touchdowns apiece, so Ahmed will likely be relegated to a third-string role if he's deemed healthy enough to suit up Sunday in Buffalo.